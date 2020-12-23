Madhur Bhandarkar announces A New Project Titled 'India Lockdown' In 2021

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to Instagram to inform fans that Madhur Bhandarkar will soon direct a new movie. The movie has been titled India Lockdown. Read ahead to know more about this film and the director:

Madhur Bhandarkar's new movie

In the caption, the film critic mentioned that it is 'official' that Madhur Bhandarkar will direct a new movie. He further added that the film is titled India Lockdown and it will be 'inspired by real event'. The caption made it clear that the casting for this movie was underway and that the film will be produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures.

Finally, the critic mentioned that the movie will go on floor by January 2021. More news about India Lockdown release date and India Lockdown cast has not been shared in the media yet.

Many fans liked the post and added some fun comments. Most comments were by fans who were inquiring more about the film. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Taran Adarsh's Instagram

About Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar is a very popular Indian film director, scriptwriter, and producer. He debuted with the film Trishakti in 1999 and cast Arshad Warsi, Sharad Kapoor, Milind Gunaji and Radhika in main roles. He then directed the film Chandni Bar (2001) which gained wide fame. The movie showcased the lives of people in Mumbai with the co-existence of gangs and other crime.

The film cast Tabu as Mumtaz Ali Ansari, Atul Kulkarni as Pottya Sawant, Rajpal Yadav as Iqbal Chamdi, Shrivallabh Vyas as Habib Bhai and Vinay Apte as Inspector Gaikwadz. This film won the director and actors many awards.

His most recent film was Indu Sarkar (2017). The film cast Kirti Kulhari as Indu Sarkar, Tota Roy Chowdhury as Navin Sarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh as Sanjay Gandhi, Nitanshi Goel as Young Indu, Supriya Vinod as Indira Gandhi, Rashmi Jha as Farzana and Anupam Kher as Nanaji Pradhan. The film's plot revolved around the Emergency period, i.e. the 19-month-long period from 1975 to 1977.

