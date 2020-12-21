Where Was 'Military Wives' Filmed? Read Details About The Filming Locations Of The Movie

Military Wives is a comedy-drama film that premiered in 2019. It is directed by Peter Cattaneo. It casts Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, Emma Lowndes, Gaby French, my James-Kelly and Jason Flemyng amongst others. It was released on March 6, 2020, in the United Kingdom.

The movie is about a group of women on the home front from a choir and their partners who are serving away from Afghanistan. These women find themselves at the centre of a media sensation and global movement. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Where was Military Wives filmed? Read ahead to know more.

Where was Military Wives filmed?

According to Screen Yorkshire, Military Wives was filmed at Catterick Garrison in North Yorkshire that is home of the original Military Wives Choir. It is the largest British Army garrison in the world. Other locations included were Rudding Park Estate and Almscliff Cragg. Some shots were shot in the south of England. According to IMDb, most of the indoor scenes, including the coffee morning and song rehearsals, were filmed at Kingston Upon Thames.

More about Military Wives

The life of a military wife can be thankless who is separated from her loved ones filled with anxiety and loneliness. Kate plays a major role in the film who quite bravely finds freedom in her song. A rebel’s entry transforms the choir group’s friendship and courage. They put down their personal differences and bring out pop and rock hit anthems. They are unnoticed but fight against the world together with grace.

The film is inspired by a screenplay named The Choir: Military Wives by Rosanne Flynn and Rachel Tunnard. The play brought two choirs together to perform the song Wherever You Are. This song was originally performed at Royal Albert Hall in November 2011 for The Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance. After the play, more than 75 military wife choirs have been formed that are registered as a charity. Gareth Malone did not start the first choir, the first choir was formed in Catterick Garrison. IMDb rates Military Wives as 6.5 out of 10.

