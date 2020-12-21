'Vedalam' Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In This 2015 Action Movie

Vedalam is one of the most popular movies of south Indian actor Ajith Kumar. The Tamil language action movie is helmed and written by Siva. The plot of Vedalam revolves around a former gangster and mercenary named Ganesh AKA Vedalam. He reforms to protect his adoptive sister Thamizh ruthless international crime syndicate. However, he is forced to go back to his original gangster avatar once again. The movie released in 2015 and was an instant hit at the Box Office. Even after five years of its release, a lot of people are still curious to know about the Vedalam cast and its characters. For all the people who are wondering about the same, here is everything you need to know about it.

Ajith Kumar as Ganesh AKA Vedalam

The popular South Indian actor Ajith Kumar played the titular role in the cast of Vedalam. His character has two different sides which are explored in the movie. He becomes kind and soft-hearted for his adoptive sister and turns violent for his rivals. Ajith Kumar is known for his work in Tamil movies and has won several awards and accolades for his acting. Apart from being a successful actor, he is also a professional moto car racer.

Also Read | Ajith Kumar Completes 'Valimai' Shooting Schedule Despite Suffering From Shoulder Injury

Rahul Dev as Rahul

Popular Indian actor Rahul Dev played the lead antagonist in the Vedalam cast. He is the leader of international French Indo-Cartel criminal syndicate. Rahul Dev is known for his works in various movies of different languages. He made his debut in 2000 with a negative role in the movie Champion. After that, he has featured in several movies across languages.

Also Read | Thala Ajith's Heavy Dappankuthu Numbers That Will Energise Fans Instantly

Lakshmi Menon as Thamizh

Lakshmi Menon played one of the Vedalam characters, Thamizh. She is the adoptive sister of Ganesh who saves his life. She made her acting debut in a supporting role in the Malayalam film Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya. She has acted in several hit movies like Kumki, Sundarapandian, Kutti Puli among others.

Also Read | Thala Ajith's 'Mankatha' Marks His 50th Movie In The Tamil Cinema; Read Details

Shruti Haasan as Swetha

The role of Swetha in the cast of Vedalam was played by Shruti Haasan. Her character is that of a lawyer who first learns about Ganesh’s true identity. Shruti Haasan has been a part of several hit Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies. She is the daughter actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur. Shruti Haasan is considered as one of the leading actors in the South Indian film industry.

Also Read | Ajith Fans Demand Update On 'Valimai', Trend '#WeWantValimaiUpdate' On Twitter

Kabir Duhan Singh as Abhinay

Kabir Duhan Singh played one of the antagonists in the movie. His character is that of a younger brother of Rahul. Kabir Duhan Singh started his acting career in 2015 with the Telugu movie Jill. Since then he has made a name for himself as an antagonist in the Tollywood industry.

Image Credits: A still from the movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.