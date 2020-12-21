'Office Christmas Party' Cast: Know Who Starred In This 2016 Christmas-comedy Movie

Office Christmas Party is a 2016 Christmas comedy movie. The film was directed by Josh Gordon. The film went on to be a huge success. Office Christmas Party cast was widely loved by the audiences for their performances.

The plot of the movie revolves around a rave Christmas party that has been organised by a branch manager to save his firm and employees from getting laid off by his sister. But the invitation for the party gets extended to the entire of the Chicago. If one wants to know the cast of the movie, this article provides all the details.

Office Christmas Party cast

Jason Bateman as Josh Parker

Jason Bateman played the character of Josh Parker in the film. Josh Parker is the Chief of Technical Advancement of the firm Zenotek Chicago. He meets his lawyer before the holidays to finalise his divorce. But the branch manager's sister Carol Vanstone who is the interim CEO of the firm decides that some of the employees need to be laid off because Zenotek has failed to meet the quarterly results.

T. J. Miller as Clay Vanstone

T. J. Miller played the character of Clay Vanstone. Clay is the branch manager of Zednotek. He often feels threatened by his sister Carol. Even after Carol decides that the annual Christmas party will be cancelled, he organises one which turns out to be destructive in the end.

Olivia Munn as Tracey Hughes

Olivia Munn played the character of Tracey Hughes. Tracey Hughes is the Cheif of the Research and Department at Zenotek. She offers the solution of partnering with another financial giant firm to save their own.

Jennifer Aniston as Carol Vanstone

Jennifer Aniston played the character of Carol Vanstone. Carol Vanstone s the interim CEO of Zenotek. She is always jealous and annoyed at Jason Bateman who is her brother. She used to think that he is their father’s favourite child. She takes the decision that 40 per cent of the staff has to be laid off. She also cancels the annual Christmas party which everybody at the firm was looking forward to.

Kate McKinnon as Mary Winetoss

Kate McKinnon played the character of Mary Winetoss. Mary is the human resources director at Zenotek. Much to her dismay, Josh organises the annual Christmas party on his own money. The party turns destructive towards the end because the news the firm is going to shut down leaks. The people at the party start throwing the office furniture around as well.

