Madhuri Dixit-Nene Gives A Sneak-peek Into Family Jamming Session During Lockdown; Watch

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently gave fans a sneak-peek into her lockdown diaries. On December 15, Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of Nene family's jamming session. As seen in the caption, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "A family that plays together, stays together. Come share our joy in this family jam session. Hope you like it". Take a look at a glimpse of Madhuri Dixit Nene's family jamming session.

Nene family's jamming session

In this Instagram video, one can spot the entire family of Madhuri Dixit. They were seen playing the drums, guitar, piano and singing in a music room in their house. The video begins with a short note from the actor for the viewers. On Instagram, the actor added a short extract from the entire video. The full video is posted on the official YouTube channel of Madhuri Dixit Nene. Madhuri Dixit says, "Hello everyone, welcome back to my channel and today I am going to show you all a really fun part of my life during the lockdown. This is one of those things that I genuinely enjoy and look forward to". She further adds,

"All though lockdown mein sab gharpar hi baithe hai family ke sath waqt jayda milne laga, is waqt ka kya kare? (in lockdown everyone was home with their family, had an immense amount of time. What to do with all this time) Can't go out to eat, can't take vacations, so to make things interesting we decided to take fam jam quite literally. Samaj nai aya? (didn't understand), let me show you a snippet of how my family spends time together".

Fans' reactions

Rapper Raja Kumari commented on Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post. She wrote, "I miss this!!!". Fans were also quick to share their responses on Madhuri's post. One of the users wrote, "Very nice thing ma'am", while another added, "I can't say anymore, I just really love and like your family so much". One of Madhuri's fan commented, "Awesome family". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

