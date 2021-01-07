Madhuri Dixit Nene Reveals How She Gave A 'perfect Start To 2021' With Husband Sriram Nene

After posting an aww-dorable '#2020Rewind' video of herself with her family to showcase how she spent the last year with her loved ones, Madhuri Dixit Nene has now shared a glimpse of her perfect New Year date with husband Sriram Nene. Earlier today, the Kalank actor shelled out major couple goals for fans on Instagram after she shared a mushy photograph with her husband and revealed how she gave a 'perfect start' to 2021. Almost a week into 2021, Madhuri went out on a romantic date with hubby Sriram by the Arabian Sea to kick off the new year with a bang.

Also Read | Take A Look at Madhuri Dixit Nene's Family Jamming Session During Lockdown

Madhuri Dixit Nene's 'perfect start to 2021' with her husband

While the majority of Bollywood celebrities flew to various locations across the country to welcome 2021 with their near and dear ones, celebrity couple Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Sriram Nene decided to celebrate New Year's Eve with their family in Mumbai. Earlier today, i.e. January 7, 2021, the Padma Shri awardee shared a cutesy photograph with her doctor husband on Instagram, wherein the man and wife were all smiles as they posed for the camera by the sea. While the Total Dhamaal actor sported a black and white printed shirt, Madhuri Dixit Nene's husband rocked a casual look in a red polo T-shirt in the photograph.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Madhuri revealed how she gave 2021 a 'perfect start' as she wrote, "Sea + Breeze + Sunset= Perfect start to #2021".

Check out Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Adorable Pic With Her Mother, Says 'Can't Wait To Be Back Home'

On the other hand, Sriram Nene also shared a selfie of himself on Instagram from the same day, from what appears to be a yacht as he enjoyed a lovely sunset by the sea in Mumbai. Along with posting the picture on his Instagram handle, the 52-year-old highlighted the importance of the water surrounding Mumbai and how we should use it wisely. He wrote, "Loving the fresh air out at sea. And the sunsets. Hard to believe that Mumbai is surrounded by water. We should definitely preserve it and use it wisely (sic)".

Take a look:

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande Shares Reel Video Of Lip Syncing To Her Favourite Madhuri Dixit's Song

Also Read | Madhuri Dixit Shares Her 'Elf On The Shelf' Meme And Gushes 'Did It For The Gram'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.