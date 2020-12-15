Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Adorable Pic With Her Mother, Says 'Can't Wait To Be Back Home'

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently shared a post on social media dedicated to her mother, Snehlata Dixit. On December 14, Monday, the Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring her mother. Sharing the lovely throwback picture on social media, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Can't wait to be back home for this". Take a look at Madhuri Dixit Nene's family photo.

Madhuri Dixit 'can't wait to be back' to her mother

In this Instagram post, the actor can be seen sitting under her mother's chair. Madhuri Dixit Nene's mother sat on her chair and hugged her daughter from behind. Madhuri sat there holding her mother's hand. The actor looks candid in her black tee with open hair. The mother-daughter's picture gained a huge fans' response. As seen in Madhuri Dixit Nene's caption, the actor misses spending time with her mother and said she can't wait to be back home and spend quality time with her mom. Check out Madhuri Dixit's photos.

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Madhuri Dixit Nene commented on her photo. Television star Arjun Bijlani reacted with hearts in the comment section of Madhuri Dixit's family picture. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Kitni beautiful hogi apki mom young age mai" (How beautiful she would have been in her young age). Another user commented, "It's the best place to be in". Fans' reactions included compliments like "Gorgeous", "Aw sweet", "So cute", "Awesome", "Wow lovely" and many similar praises. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Madhuri Dixit Instagram comment section

Madhuri Dixit Nene is currently busy working on her upcoming projects. She has posted several Instagram pictures with her family, missing them during her work time. After Diwali 2020's celebration, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle and shared a family picture. The image features the actor's husband, her sons and her mother. Everyone can be seen dressed in Indian wear for the festival. Sharing this post on social media, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Carrying the post-festive feels and memories with me to work. #MajorMissing". Take a look at Madhuri Dixit Nene's family picture.

