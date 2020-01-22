Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Combined Net Worth Will Astonish You

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and his wife actor Namrata Shirodkar are considered to be the power couple of the Telugu film industry. The couple has been married for about 15 years now and has two children together. Mahesh Babu is one of the most bankable actors of the Telugu film fraternity. Check out the net worth of the couple.

Mahesh Babu's Net Worth

Mahesh Babu is reportedly a universally renowned star and a global icon. He is one of the most famous actors of the Telugu film industry and has a huge fan base. Mahesh Babu started his career as a child actor and his movies are dubbed in multiple regional languages. It has been reported that his yearly income is somewhere around ₹ 26 Crores. While his net worth is reportedly a whopping ₹ 113 crores.

Apart from acting in films, he has also acted in more than 10 television ads. If reports are to be believed, he is paid ₹ 35 crores per year for ad films only. Rumour has it that he was paid ₹ 2 crores for a 30-second ad last year. Mahesh Babu has 6 luxury cars worth ₹ 9 crores. He owns 2 houses in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad worth ₹ 28 crores.

Namrata Shirodkar's Net Worth

Namrata Shirodkar is an actor, a beauty pageant titleholder well as a model. In 1993, Namrata Shirodkar won the title of Miss India Universe as well as Miss India Asia Pacific. She went on to be placed in top six at Miss Universe beauty pageant that year and won the first runner up position for India at the Miss Asia Pacific beauty pageant. The actor is best known for her stellar performance in the movie Pukar (2000), which nominated her for the International Indian Film Academy Award. Her net worth is reportedly around ₹ 71 crores.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar first met on the set of their movie Vasmi in 2000. The co-stars started dating after the shooting of the movie was wrapped up. After five years of courtship, Mahesh and Namrata tied the knot in 2005. The couple has a son named Gautam and a daughter named Sitara. The couple has been giving her fans some major couple goals for more than two decades.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

