Mahesh Babu's Highest Grossing Films That You Must Check Out

Mahesh Babu is one of the most renowned actors and producers in Telugu cinema. He is also known for his philanthropy. He made his debut in Tollywood with Needa in 1979 working as a child artist. He now also owns the production house G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Let’s take a look at the highest-grossing films from his filmography.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a story that revolves around an Army Major played by Mahesh Babu. The movie was released on 11 January this year. Sarileru Neekevvaru made a whopping Rs 200 crores at the box office.

Bharat Ane Nenu

Bharat Ane Nenu is a Telugu political action film that was directed as well as written by Koratala Siva. The movie was released on April 20, 2018, and was an instant super hit. The movie starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role, while Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj and R. Sarathkumar played prominent roles in the movie. Bharat Ane Nenu made a whopping 225 Crores worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time and it was also praised for its political intrigue as well as for its impressive action scenes.

Maharshi

Maharshi is a 2019 action drama, directed by the Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. The movie starred Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles. The movie was a box office success and made around 175 Crores at the box office. It tells the story of a successful man who is deeply moved by the poverty of downtrodden farmers.

Srimanthudu

Helmed by Korata Siva, Srimathudu stars Mahesh Babu, Shruti Hasan, and Jagapati Babu. It tells the story of a rich man who moves to his ancestral village, where he helps with the development and raises the quality of people's lives. The movie was a hit at the box office and made around 144 Crores.

Spyder

Spyder is the story of Shiva who is an intelligence officer. He develops a phone software that helps him track those in need of help and sets out to save people in Hyderabad from the wrath of a serial killer. The movie stars Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles and made around 124 crores at the box office.

