Malayalam Actor Mammootty's Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded

Mammootty is a renowned Malayalam actor who was born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil. A lawyer by profession, Mammootty launched into acting in the movie Anubhavangal Paalichakal, which released in 1971. Ever since then, he has gone on to become a big name in the Indian film industry. Here is a look at the actor’s net worth.

Mammootty’s net worth

The south Indian superstar Mammootty’s net worth is allegedly estimated to be ₹40 million. The actor is said to earn at least a minimum of ₹10 million every year. He has won three National Awards for Best Actor and seven Kerala State Film Awards together with 13 Filmfare Awards South. Mammootty’s popular movies include Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, Pathemari, Rajamanikyam and Big B.

Other assets of Mammootty include a house in Kochi which has an estimated worth of ₹4 crores. He is also reportedly a car-freak and owns a series of luxury cars. His collection of cars is popularly known as 369 Garage because all of them have the number 369 on the license plate. His drool-worthy collection includes Jaguar XJ, Toyota Land Cruiser, Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Audi 7, Mini Cooper S and E46 BMW M3. All of these cars are priced at a range between ₹1-2.5 crores.

Besides this, Mammootty is also the Chairman of Malayalam Communication which runs the Malayalam television channels. The channels are Kairali TV, People TV and WE TV. Mammootty is also a goodwill ambassador of the Akshaya project, which is the first district-wide e-literacy project of India.

