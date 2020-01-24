Malayalam Movies That Explored Same-sex Relationships Through Its Narrative

Malayalam movies have always been the flagbearer of path-breaking cinema. From bringing political messages to the forefront with movies like Sandhesam and Left Right Left to narrating modern-day tales with movies like Bangalore Days and Charlie, Malayalam cinema has offered its audience some intriguing stories, amusing twists, and impressive performances.

So, when in 2019, Malayalam movie audiences saw one of their biggest superstars, Nivin Pauly romance Roshan Mathews in Geetu Mohandas' gripping movie, Moothon, they hailed their chemistry and made it one of the most successful Malayalam movies of the year. Much like Moothon, many other Malayalam movies explored same-sex relationships in Malayalam cinema in the past. Here is a list of a few.

Malayalam movies that depicted same-sex relationships

Deshadanakili Karayarilla (1986)

The Padmarajan directorial was one of the first movies to celebrate same-sex relationships. However, the movie never established a romantic relationship between its two central characters- Sally and Nimmy. The movie, starring Karthika, Shari, Mohanlal, and Urvashi in the lead, narrates the tale of two schoolgirls who elope during a school picnic.

Sancharram (2004)

The Ligy J Pullapally directorial narrates the tale of a lesbian couple, who are ostracised by their family and society because of their sexuality. The Malayalam movie is reportedly based on a real-life lesbian couple. The movie, starring Shruthi Menon and Suhasini V. Nair in the lead, went unnoticed by the moviegoers.

However, the movie was reportedly compared to Deepa Mehta's 1996 film Fire, which also explored the same-sex relationship between its central characters, played by Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das.

Moothon (2019)

The Geetu Mohandas directorial narrates the tale of Akbar, who is in search of his younger brother. In his trails through the dingy lanes of Mumbai, he finds love in Amir, a deaf character with speech impairment

Portraying the role of Akbar and Amir in the Malayalam film where Nivin Pauly and Roshan Mathews. The movie that explored their relationship was highly appreciated for its gripping tale of love and longing.

