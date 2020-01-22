Malayalam Movies Streaming On Amazon Prime Video That Every Movie Buff Must Watch

Malayalam movies have always been the flagbearer of path-breaking cinema. From bringing political messages to the forefront with movies like Sandhesam and Left Right Left to narrating modern-day tales with movies like Bangalore Days and Charlie, Malayalam cinema has offered its audience with some intriguing stories, amusing twists, and impressive performances.

In 2019, the Malayalam movie industry was the talk of the town, especially for movies like Lucifer, Jallikattu, and others that brought the small film industry to the limelight. Here is a list of movies Malayalam movies streaming on the digital platform Amazon Prime, which every movie buff must watch.

Helen

The movie, starring Anna Ben and Lal in the lead role, marked the directorial debut of Mathukutty Xavier. The Malayalam movie narrates the tale of a salesgirl who gets trapped in a freezer due to misunderstandings, was one of the best movies of 2019. The movie released on December 6, 2019 and soon made its way to Amazon Prime Video.

Jallikattu

The movie, starring Anthony Varghese, Santhy Balachandran, Chemban Vinod, and Sabumon Abdusamad in the lead was directed by Angamaly Diaries fame Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Malayalam movie released in October 2019 and was a philosophical take on human behaviour and delved deep into human greed and desires. Besides raking big numbers at the box office, the movie managed to make a mark in international circuit with its Film Festival screenings.

Kumbalangi Nights

The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir, Anna Ben, Shane Nigam, and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead, marked the directorial debut of Madhu C. Narayanan, who had previously worked as an assistant director in Maheshinte Prathikaram. The Malayalam movie that narrates the tale of three brothers and their perils in life and love, was one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of 2019. Released in February, the movie was highly appreciated for its portrayal of masculinity and brotherhood.

Virus

The Malayalam movie based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala is unarguably one of the best Malayalam movies of recent times. The movie stars an ensemble cast consisting of Parvathy, Kunchako Boban, Asif Ali, Poornima Indrajith, Maddona Sebastian, Tovino Thomas, and Revathy in pivotal roles. Released in June, the movie managed to make a great impact on moviegoers with its storyline and performances.

Lucifer

The Malayalam movie marked the directorial debut of popular actor Prithviraj. The movie, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, and Tovino Thomas in the lead, narrates the tale of Stephen Nedumbally, who tries his tooth and nail to protect his godfather's family from all adversities. Released in March, the Malayalam movie emerged to be one of the biggest hit movies of Malayalam cinema.

