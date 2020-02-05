Malayalam Movies In February: 'Trance', 'Varane Avashyamund', & Others To Hit The Screens

Malayalam movies have always been the flagbearers of path-breaking cinema. From bringing political messages to the forefront with movies like Sandhesam and Left Right Left to narrating modern-day tales with movies like Bangalore Days and Charlie, Malayalam cinema has offered its audience with some intriguing stories, amusing twists, and impressive performances. Much like its 100 years old cinema history, Malayalam movies will offer moviegoers with wholesome entertainment with movies like Trance, Varane Avashyamund, and others this month. Here are the four movies releasing in February 2020.

Malayalam movies releasing in February 2020

Varane Avashyamund (February 7, 2020)

The upcoming movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Shobana, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Suresh Gopi in the lead, will narrate the heartwarming tale of four individuals discovering love. The Anop Sathyan directorial will mark the return of the hit pair Suresh Gopi and Shobana after a hiatus of 14 years. The Dulquer Salmaan-starrer will also be the maiden production of Dulquer's Wayfarer Films. The trailer of the upcoming film was recently released amping up the expectations of the audiences.

Ayappanum Koshiyum (February 7, 2020)

The movie, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead, revolves around two central characters- Ayyappan Nair (Biju Menon) and Koshi Kurian (Prithviraj). The Sachy directorial is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam movie recently hit the internet.

Trance (February 14, 2020)

The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, and Vinayakan in the lead, reportedly narrates the tale of a fisherman, who after divine interventions is given god-like powers. The Anwar Rasheed directorial will mark the return of the director after 5 Sundarikal (2013). Trance is reportedly one of the most-anticipated movies of 2020, as the movie will mark the reunion of the real-life couple back on screen.

Paapam Cheyyaathavar Kalleriyattay (February 21, 2020)

The movie, starring Vinay Forrt, Tini Tom, Arun Kurien, Srindaa, and Anumol in the lead is reported to be a social satire. The movie directed by Vedivazhipadu fame Shambu Purushothaman is reported to be releasing on February 21, 2020. An official poster revealing the release date of the film was shared by lead actor Srindaa.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Nazriya Fahadh, Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)

