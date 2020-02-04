Five Malayalam Drama Movies On Social Issues That Are Currently Streaming On Netflix

Malayalam movies have always been the flagbearer of path-breaking cinema. From bringing political messages to the forefront with movies like Sandhesam and Left Right Left to narrating modern-day tales with movies like Bangalore Days and Charlie, Malayalam cinema has offered its audience with some intriguing stories, amusing twists, and impressive performances. Here is a list of Malayalam films, streaming on Netflix that depicted multiple social issues through its storyline. Check them out.

Malayalam movies depicting social issues through its storyline

Uyare (2019)

The movie, starring Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali in the lead, narrates the tale of an acid attack survivor. The Manu Ashokan directorial talked about the miseries acid attack survivors go through after the catastrophe (the attack) disturbs their normal life. The Malayalam movie released last year entered the list of highest-grossing Malayalam films soon after its release.

Comrade in America (2017)

The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan and debutant Karthika Muralidharan in the lead, narrates the tale of a Comrade, who illegally crosses the border to enter the United States of America to stop his loved ones' marriage. The Amal Neerad directorial threw light into the illegal border crossing cases with much sincerity and reality. The Malayalam movie released in 2017 failed to match the expectations of the audiences but won appreciation from critics for its intriguing storyline.

Sudani From Nigeria (2018)

The movie, starring Soubin Shahir and Samuel Robinson in the lead, narrates a heart-warming tale of friendship that develops in a small town in Kerala. The Zakariya Mohammed directorial delved deep into the problems faced by the Africans and how they illegally migrate to India for better employment opportunities. The movie released in 2018, won the best feature film award at the 66th National Film Awards.

Eeda (2018)

The movie, starring Shane Nigam and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, narrates the love story of two individuals, whose political family background leads to mayhem in their romantic relationship. The B. Ajithkumar directorial was reported to be the modern interpretation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The movie released in 2018 was the talk of the town for memorable performances by its lead characters and the socio-political scenario the movie depicted.

Maheshinte Prathikaram (2016)

The movie, starring Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, and Anushree in the lead, narrates the tale of Mahesh, who gets humiliated by a group of goons. The movie tries to depict his revenge story. The Dileesh Pothan directorial won the Original Screenplay award at the 65th National Film Awards.

