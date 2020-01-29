Mammootty's Classic Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Mammootty’s popularity in the film industry cannot be measured on any scale. In a four-decade-long career, he has still managed to keep up with the popularity even after more than 400 films. He is a recipient of several prestigious awards including three National Film Awards for Best Actor. He was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri in 1998 for his contributions to the field of arts.

His last release, Shylock has managed to shower his magic again. The film has been positively received by the audience. Over the years, Mammootty has given us several classic movies to binge-watch. Here is a look at some of Mammootty's classic films that should enter your must-watch list right away.

Mammootty’s classic films to watch

1. Mathilukal (1989)

Mammootty played the role of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, a prisoner who falls in love with a female inmate. The film is directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan and was an adaptation of the real-life Basheer’s autobiography by the same name. The movie was a major winner during that year’s National Film Awards with four awards.

Mammootty’s performance in Mathilukal was termed as one of his greatest performances to date. The film also bagged him his career first National Award for Best Actor along with Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha.

2. Vidheyan (1993)

Vidheyan saw Mammootty attempt his hand at playing the antagonist. He received widespread critical acclaim for his performance. The film was an adaption of the novel Bhaskara Pattelarum Ente Jeevithavum by Zacharia. The film focused on the master-slave practices in a South Karnataka.

Mammooty played the role of the aggressive landlord Bhaskara Pattelar while veteran actor M. R. Gopakumar played the role of his labourer in the film. Both their performances were praised by critics and viewers and even garnered Mammootty a National Film Award for Best Actor that year.

3. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (1998)

Mammootty played the role of the Indian politician and social reformer B. R. Ambedkar in this 1998 classic. The actor’s physical transformation to get in the shoes of Ambedkar was highly praised by critics. The film even won three awards at the National Film Awards that year.

The film was made in English and was funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Government of Maharashtra. The film was screened years later at the Independence Day Film Festival to commemorate the 70th Independence Day. The film was, however, officially released in 2000.

4. Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989)

Set in the 16th century, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha saw Mammootty in the role of an orphan who goes on to become a warrior. The role was initially considered to be played by Prem Nazir but the writer of the film, M. T. Vasudevan Nair felt that Mammootty's physique would suit the role better. The film was a major winner at that year’s National Film Awards as it bagged four awards including the Best Actor for Mammootty. It even went on to win six awards at the Kerala State Film Awards.

5. Ponthan Mada (1994)

Ponthan Mada starred Mammootty along with veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah. Mammooty played the role of a low-caste man who has a heartwarming, close relationship with his landlord. Mammootty won several awards for his performance in the film.

