Mammootty Starrer 'Shylock' Receives All The Love From Netizens, Fans Call It A 'treat'

Shylock starring South Indian megastar Mammootty released today. Ever since the project was announced, fans have not been able to keep calm about it. The film marks the third collaboration of Mammootty with director Ajai Vasudev after RajadhiRaja and Masterpiece. The film is packed with mass entertaining elements that promise to be a complete entertainer.

ALSO READ | Fahadh Faasil's First Look Poster For 'Malik' Shared Online By Mammootty

Shylock also stars Meena and Tamil actor Rajkiran in pivotal roles. The film has also been dubbed in Tamil and released as Kuberan. The film also marks the return of Meena after almost two years. She was last seen in the 2017 film, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

One unmissable factor from the trailer was Mammootty’s uber-stylish makeover completed with sunglasses and black outfits and fans are waiting to witness this on the silver screen.

ALSO READ | Malayalam Actor Mammootty's Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded

Twitter review of Mammootty starrer Shylock

Never seen #Mammootty having this much fun in a long time. Hope this energy is sustained in the second half too.#Shylock — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) January 23, 2020

Interval...This is how you present @mammukka .. One man show at it's best...oora masssss #Shylock 🤩🤩 — Muhammad Adhil (@urstrulyadhil) January 23, 2020

Pop culture reference one after the other and a rollicking Mammootty! #Shylock first half. — FAN (@ArjunAnandE) January 23, 2020

#Shylock Super Mega First half 🔥🔥🔥@mammukka Mass First Half 3.75/5 — Mollywood Updates (@MollywoodU1) January 23, 2020

The Signature "THERI" chewing gum scene is recreated by MAMMUKKA during the same interval sequence gives a Earth Shattering response from "VIJAY FANS" 🔥



Kola Masss show from @mammukka 😎#Shylock #Mammukka



Pakka Mass First Half 4.5/5🔥🔥 — Kerala Movie Club (@KeralaMovieClub) January 23, 2020

ALSO READ | Mammootty Shares An Intriguing First Look Poster Of 'The Priest'; See Pic

#Shylock First Half !



Megastar Punch👊🔥🔥🔥🔥

.@mammukka Steal the show with amazing screen presence & firing dialogues.

Interval Block Ends With A #ThalapathyVijay Style in Theri💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/aqLn0AU4J9 — 𝑨𝒋𝒎𝒂𝒍 (@ajmal_kabeer_) January 23, 2020

#Shylock :



Interval : Entertaining First Half With Full-On Megastar Show , Nothing Much Into Story Line , Still #AjayVasudev Keeps Audience Engaged & Ends With A Good Interval Bang 💥 — Forum Reelz (@Forum_Reelz) January 23, 2020

B L O C K B U S T E R 🔥🔥 #Shylock — feeling festive — Basil Elias (@basil4u) January 23, 2020

#shylock review.... best ever mass energetic performance from mammookka💥.... full on mass first half🔥🔥..... a treat for both mammookka and thalapathy fans.... go for it...waiting for second half!❤️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 — Muhammed Minhaj (@Muhamme18396388) January 23, 2020

ALSO READ | Mammootty Shares New Poster, Teasers Of Upcoming Film Shylock

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.