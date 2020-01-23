The Debate
Mammootty Starrer 'Shylock' Receives All The Love From Netizens, Fans Call It A 'treat'

Mammootty starrer Shylock released today and has fans flooding to the theatres to watch their favourite actor in action. Check out what Twitter has to say

mammootty

Shylock starring South Indian megastar Mammootty released today. Ever since the project was announced, fans have not been able to keep calm about it. The film marks the third collaboration of Mammootty with director Ajai Vasudev after RajadhiRaja and Masterpiece. The film is packed with mass entertaining elements that promise to be a complete entertainer.

ALSO READ | Fahadh Faasil's First Look Poster For 'Malik' Shared Online By Mammootty

Shylock also stars Meena and Tamil actor Rajkiran in pivotal roles. The film has also been dubbed in Tamil and released as Kuberan. The film also marks the return of Meena after almost two years. She was last seen in the 2017 film, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

One unmissable factor from the trailer was Mammootty’s uber-stylish makeover completed with sunglasses and black outfits and fans are waiting to witness this on the silver screen.

ALSO READ | Malayalam Actor Mammootty's Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded

Twitter review of Mammootty starrer Shylock

ALSO READ | Mammootty Shares An Intriguing First Look Poster Of 'The Priest'; See Pic

ALSO READ | Mammootty Shares New Poster, Teasers Of Upcoming Film Shylock

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

