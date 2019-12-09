Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivi To Also Feauture Priyamani As Sasikala?

There are multiple biopics that are being made on the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa, and one of the most talked-about biopic which frequently makes headlines is the Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. Kangana Ranaut will be playing the role of Jayalalithaa, who reportedly took her last breath under suspicious conditions. But, there are multiple speculations being made about who will play the role of Sasikala in the biopic. Sasikala was one of the close friends of Jaya and played a key role in her life. According to the reports, The Family Man fame Priyamani will be playing the role of Sasikala in Thalaivi.

Priyamani as Sasikala?

If the reports are to be believed, Priyamani has been roped in for playing the role of Sasikala, the close aide of Jaya. The director of the film reportedly feels that Priyamani, who is a National Award-winning actor, is also well aware of the interpersonal relationships of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala, and hence would be a perfect choice to play the part. AL Vijay also feels that she will do justice to the role.

Thalaivi will reportedly be made in three different languages (Telugu, Tamil and Hindi), as planned by the producer of the film, Vishnu Induri. Thus, he needed an actor with a pan-Indian appeal, which Priyamani has as she has done multi-lingual films throughout her career. The director also reportedly feels confident that Priyamani will add her own style to the part.

Priyamani who is roped in to play the role of Sasikala is expected to be key to the narration of Thalaivi, as Sasikala has immensely impacted Jayalalithaa's personal life. Fans are interested to see the chemistry between Kangana and Priyamani in Thalaivi.

