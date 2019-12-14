PM Modi Congratulates Shiromani Akali Dal On 99th Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday, December 14 extended greetings to the Shiromani Akali Dal on its 99th foundation day, saying the party has always been at the forefront of serving the society.

The SAD has been one of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, the SAD was founded in 1920.

PM Modi congratulates alliance partner

Today, on the 99th Sthapana Diwas of @Akali_Dal_, my greetings and best wishes to all their leaders and Karyakartas. One of India’s oldest parties, Akali Dal has always been at the forefront of serving society and raising issues of public welfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2019

PM Modi also said that the BJP is proud to have a valued friend in the SAD and that the alliance is not just a political alliance but has also delivered the people of Punjab a development-oriented life.

PM Modi, on Saturday, will review the progress of the Namami Gange project aimed at cleaning River Ganga in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He will chair the first meeting of the National Council for Ganga (NCG) and will cruise on the Ganga to asses changes achieved under Namai Gange in past few years. The meeting will also be attended by chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.

Namami Gange Programme is a flagship initiative approved by the Union Government in June 2014 with a budget outlay of Rs 20,000 crore to accomplish the objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation, and rejuvenation of National River Ganga. Its implementation has been divided into Entry-Level Activities (for immediate visible impact), Medium-Term Activities (to be implemented within 5 years of time frame) and Long-Term Activities (to be implemented within 10 years).

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that river Ganga was much cleaner today due to the Namami Gange project. He was visiting the Ganga Barrage in Kanpur.

