Mani Ratnam’s Upcoming Film Ponniyin Selvan To Be Shot In Pondicherry?

Mani Ratnam's highly-anticipated magnum opus titled Ponniyin Selvan's second schedule is all set to commence in Chennai. The makers of the film had originally decided to shoot the movie overseas but due to date issues, they are planning to shoot some of the minor sequences in Chennai and later, the majority of the second half will reportedly be shot in Pondicherry. After completing Chennai and Pondicherry's shoot schedule, the cast and crew of Ponniyin Selvan will fly to Sri Lanka, according to an online portal's report.

Ponniyin Selvan is scheduled to be shot in Pondicherry

One of the leading publications quoted a source stating that Mani Ratnam had returned to Chennai from Thailand, where he was shooting major sequences with his primary cast, in the second week of January. After a short break, during which time he finalised a few other supporting actors and other production details, he has resumed the next schedule. Jayam Ravi and a few junior artists will be shooting near the beaches in Pondicherry for another six days.

The film is produced by Lyca Productions and stars an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. The film will is an adaptation of the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Amarar Kalki. Other senior actors including Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayaram will also be seen playing prominent roles in the film. Even today, the novel has a cult following and fan base among people of all generations. The book continues to be admired and garners critical acclaim for its tightly woven plot, vivid narration, the dialogue, and the way in which the power struggle of the Chola empire was depicted.

Image Credit: Madras Talkies Twitter

