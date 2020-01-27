Manju Warrier's Top Five Movies That Need To Be On The Must-watch List Of Every Fan

Manju Warrier is regarded as one of the most successful actresses of the Malayalam film industry. Since making her acting debut with Sakshyam at the age of 16, the actor has won many accolades, including four consecutive Filmfare Awards for Best Actress. Let us take a look at some of her best movies:

Kanmadam

Kanmadam is a 1998 Malayalam musical-drama film by AK Lohithadas. The film was critically acclaimed and earned the actor a Filmfare and an Asianet Film Award for Best Actress. It also featured Mohanlal and Mala Aravindan apart from guest appearances from KPAC Lalitha and Siddique. Kanmadam was a commercial success at the Box Office, completing 100 days in theatres.

Lucifer

Lucifer is a 2019 political thriller which was a directorial debut for actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who was said to be heavily inspired by the political parties in the country. It saw Mohanlal portraying the lead character while Manju Warrier was seen as Priyadarshini Ramdas. The film also featured the likes of Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Murali Gopy, Mamta Mohandas, and Indrajith in pivotal roles. Prithviraj made a cameo appearance in the movie.

Asuran

Asuran is an action-drama film which also released in 2019. Based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani, the movie starred Dhanush and Manju Warrier in the lead, where the latter made her Tamil film debut. The film was well-received by fans and critics alike when it first came out. The lead actors were highly praised for their great performance in the film.

Odiyan

Odiyan is a 2018 fantasy-drama that is based on the legend of the Odiyan clan, who are believed to possess shape-shifting abilities while assuming animal forms. Manju Warrier was seen acing her scenes with Mohanlal. The films also starred Prakash Raj, Siddique, Manoj Joshi, Sana Althaf, and Narain.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal is a 2018 drama-comedy film that showcases the life of an ardent Mohanlal fan, Meenukutty, played by Indrajith Sukumaran and Manju Warrier respectively. Manju won another Asianet Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mohanlal. This movie also featured Siddique and Soubin Shahir.

