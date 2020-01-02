Will Priyamani Play Manju Warrier's Character In The Telugu Remake Of Asuran?

Earlier, it was reported that Shriya Saran would play Manju Warrier’s in the Telugu remake of Asuran. However, according to recent reports, actor Priyamani has been roped in to portray Manju Warrier’s character in Asuran’s Telugu remake. Here are all the details that have been reported so far on the story:

Priyamani to play Manju Warrier’s role in the Telugu remake of Asuran?

According to the reports by a leading media portal, Priyamani is reported to have given her go-ahead for the Asuran remake in Telugu. However, the makers have not made anything official. According to reports, the script for the Asuran remake is on the final draft phase and the casting for the film will take place soon. Srikanth Addala will be helming the Telugu remake of Asuran and Victory Venkatesh has been reported to be in the shoes of the protagonist in the film.

The film has been reported to go on floors as soon as the locations are finalised. The reports also confirm that the script of the film has been reworked upon to suit the Telugu audiences. The other cast and crew of the Asuran remake are yet to be finalised. Vetrimaaran helmed the original Tamil film, which narrated the fight of an oppressed community in a village. Asuran was based on the Tamil novel ‘Vekkai’ which was written by Poomani. Asuran has been reported to be a blockbuster film, and it has been said to have joined the ₹100 crore club.

More about Priyamani

Priyamani is an actor who is prominently known for her contributions to the South Indian film industry. She made her debut with the 2003 film Evare Athagadu. Some of Priyamani’s notable works include Paruthiveeram, Malaikottai, Golimar, and Rakhta Charitra. She made her last appearance on screen in the 2019 TV series The Family Man opposite Manoj Bajpayee. Priyamani’s upcoming films include Ateet and Anjatha Chandi.

