Manju Warrier To Star In Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 168'? The Actress Reveals The Truth

South Indian actor Manju Warrier has predominately worked in the Malayalam film industry. She is one of the most successful actors and is known as 'lady superstar' of Malayalam cinema. It was earlier said that Manju Warrier would star in Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated Thalaivar 168, which seems to be a mere rumour.

In a recent interview, Manju Warrier was asked if she would be starring in the highly anticipated film, Thalivar 168. She replied that she had not been approached yet.

Manju Warrier graced the event of Behindwoods Gold Medals 2019, which was conducted on December 8, 2019. The actor had received two gold medals, and by her own words, it was the first time she had received two honours for two different languages at the same event. Manju Warrier won the Behindwoods Gold Medal for the Best Actor in A Lead Role (Female) for Lucifer - Malayalam and Best Actor Special Mention - Asuran.

Also read | Rajinikanth's Next Film Thalaivar 168 In Pre-production; Will Meena Play The Female Lead?

About Thalivar 168

Thalaivar 168 is expected to be a rural entertainer directed by Siruthai Siva. The film will be featuring Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in the key roles. Though it has been announced that Nayanthara will be a part of the film, it is still a secret whether the actress will be paired alongside Rajinikanth or not.

Also read | Rajinikanth: Sun Pictures Announces Actor's New Film 'Thalaivar 168'

It was earlier rumoured that Khushbu will be romancing Rajinikanth in the movie. According to sources, Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the role of Rajinikanth's daughter in the film. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers of the film so far.

According to sources, director Siruthai Siva has wrapped up the first schedule of the film early this month and will resume the second schedule in February. The film Thalaivar 168's music is composed by D Imman. Thalaivar 168 is expected to hit the screens later this year.

Also read | After 'Darbar', Nayanthara To Team Up With Superstar Rajinikanth In 'Thalaivar 168'

Also read | Manju Warrier: Here's All You Need To Know About The Malayalam Actor

Image courtesy: Manju Warrier Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.