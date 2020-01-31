After 'Darbar', Nayanthara To Team Up With Superstar Rajinikanth In 'Thalaivar 168'

Superstar Rajinikanth is basking in the spotlight following the release his latest movie Darbar. The film was released this month on January 9. In the film, the actor was paired alongside Nayanthara and their pairing was highly appreciated by the audience. The film Darbar was also a commercial success at the box office. After the success of the AR Murugadoss directorial, Nayanthara and Rajinikanth are all set to collaborate once again.

Production house Sun Pictures took to social media on Friday to share this exciting news which definitely made the fans of the actors and Darbar movie very happy. Sharing a video message, they announced that actress Nayanthara will be joining the team of Thalaivar 168, which is Rajinikanth's upcoming movie.

Here is a look at the video

Thalaivar 168 is expected to be rural entertainer directed by Siruthai Siva. The film will be featuring Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in the key roles. Though it has been announced that Nayanthara will be a part of the film, it is still a secret whether the actress will be paired alongside Rajinikanth or not.

It was earlier rumoured that Khushbu will be romancing Rajinikanth in the movie. According to sources, Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the role of Rajinikanth's daughter in the film. However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers of the film so far.

According to sources, director Siruthai Siva has wrapped up the first schedule of the film early this month and will resume the second schedule in February. The film Thalaivar 168's music is composed by D Imman. Thalaivar 168 is expected to hit the screens later this year.

