Rajinikanth's Next Film Thalaivar 168 In Pre-production; Will Meena Play The Female Lead?

After completing shooting for Darbar, legendary veteran actor Rajinikanth has now signed up for his next film, which has been tentatively titled as Thalaivar 168. The movie is going to be Siruthai Siva next directorial work and is being produced by Sun Pictures. Still, in the pre-production phase, Thalaivar 168 has not yet begun filming. In fact, the casting for the movie is not complete either. However, recent reports have now revealed that it is likely that actor Meena will be playing the lead female role in the upcoming film.

Meena might be starring opposite Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 168

Speaking to a news organisation, a source close to the film's production revealed that actor Meena will be added to the cast in the role of the female lead. However, the source did not disclose any major details about the role that Meena will be playing in the film. Reportedly, actors Keerthy Suresh and Khushbu are also being considered by the casting team to play prominent roles in the movie. As for what their roles entail, rumours state that Keerthy will be playing Rajinikanth's daughter while Khushbu will play his wife in the movie. Though keep in mind that none of these facts is confirmed and is still merely rumours and reports by unnamed sources.

As for confirmed cast members, other than Rajinikanth, Thalaivar 168 producers have also announced that the movie will feature comedy actor Soori in an important role. Though other actors have been cast by the production team, no other official announcements have been made and a lift of cast members is yet to be made public. Ecstatic about working with the legend that is Rajinikanth, Soori took to his social media pages to post a grateful video message.

Thalaivar 168 is set to begin filming during the first week of December itself, so it is likely that we will know soon if Meena has indeed been added to the cast or not. The release date for the movie has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's latest film Darbar is set to release on January 10, 2020.

