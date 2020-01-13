Manju Warrier Will Dabble Into Different Genres With These Movies In 2020

In 2014, the popular actor of the 90s, Manju Warrier, made her comeback to films. With open arms and admiration, the Malayalam audience accepted her movie, How Old Are You?, which reportedly raked big numbers at the box office. Since then there has been no looking back for Manju. The Malayalam actor, who had an eventful 2019, has a few surprises for her fans for 2020. Here are some of the movies of Manju Warrier that will release in 2020.

Upcoming movies of Manju Warrier

Jack N Jill

The movie, starring Manju Warrier and Kalidas Jayaram in the lead, is reportedly a sci-film, directed by Santosh Sivan. The upcoming movie will mark the return of Sivan to direction after four years. Besides Warrier and Kalidas, the movie also features Soubin Sahir, Nedumudi Venu, Aju Varghese, Basil Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu in supporting roles.

Chathur Mukham

The Malayalam movie, starring Manju Warrier and Sunny Wayne in the lead, is touted to be a horror movie. The Ranjeet Kamala Sankar and Salil V. directorial will reportedly see Manju Warrier in a never-seen-before role. The poster of the upcoming Manju Warrier film was recently released by the makers and has caught the attention of movie-goers, who anticipate the release of the film.

Marakkar

The historic drama, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier in the lead, has an ensemble cast consisting of Arjun, Kalyani Priyadarshini, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, among others. Touted to be the most expensive Malayalam movie, Marakkar will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV — a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The Priyadarshan directorial is reportedly slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020.

The Priest

The movie, starring Mammootty and Manju Warrier in the lead, is reportedly one of the most anticipated movies of Mammootty, especially because it will pair the two superstars ( Mammootty and Warrier) for the first time on-screen. The Jofin T. Chacko directorial has reportedly impressed Mammootty so much that he allotted the dates for shooting the film right away. The upcoming Malayalam movie will also feature Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi and Saniya Iyappan in pivotal roles.

Apart from the following Malayalam movie, Manju Warrier also has Sanal Sasidharan's A' hr in her kitty. The movie, reportedly shot in the Himalayas, is co-produced by Manju herself. If the reports are to go by the upcoming movie will hit the marquee on January 20, 2020. However, the makers or Manju have not yet revealed any information on the release of the upcoming movie.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Manju Warrier Instagram)

