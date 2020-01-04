The megastar of the Mollywood Manju Warrier had an incredible year in films. The Malayalam film star made her debut in the Tamil film industry with Danush in a film titled Asuran. The film garnered praises and applauses from many, and became a huge success. The film even went on to garner approximately ₹100 crores at the domestic box office.

Manju Warrier & Sunny Wayne’s Malayalam Horror Flick Titled ‘Chatur Mugham’

Fans were excited to see what the actor has in store for 2020, and she did manage to surprise them. Manju will be seen in a Malayalam horror film titled Chatur Mugham. The actor took to Instagram to announce the film title and reveal its poster. She expressed her excitement in the caption as well.

The actor will be seen opposite the heartthrob of the Malayalam film industry, Sunny Wayne. It is the first time that the two actors will share screen space. This is also the first horror film that Manju has undertaken and will be directed jointly by debutant filmmakers Ranjith Kamala Sankar and Salil. Besides this film, she will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s directorial Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The film is expected to be a period drama and will hit big screens in March.

