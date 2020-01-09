Manju Warrier And Her Performance In These Movies Took Her Fans By Surprise

In 2014, when Manju Warrier returned to screen with Roshan Andrrews' How Old Are You?, she stole many hearts with her impressive performance. Manju Warrier, who is often referred to as the Lady Superstar in Kerala, has an envious filmography with several memorable characters to her credit.

Here are some of the best movies of Manju Warrier that made an unmissable impact in the hearts of moviegoers.

Also Read | Will Priyamani Play Manju Warrier's Character In The Telugu Remake Of Asuran?

Best movies of Manju Warrier

Pathram (1999)

The Joshiy directorial, Pathram, introduced a new side of Manju Warrier to the world. She was seen playing the role of Devika Shekhar, the daughter of a media baron. The actor impressed the moviegoers with her impressive act as a fierce youngster. The movie, starring Suresh Gopi, Manju Warrier and Biju Menon in the lead, was a box office success.

Kannuezhuthi Pottum Thottu (1999)

Playing the role of Bhadra, in this revenge-saga was Manju, who stole the show with her fiery and impressive performance. The Rajeev Kumar directorial narrates the tale of Bhadra, who embarks a riveting journey to seek revenge from a landlord. The 1999 hit movie also had Thilakan, Abbas and Biju Menon in pivotal roles.

Aaram Thamnuran (1997)

Manju Warrier played the role of a naive girl, Unnimaya in this multi-starrer. The Shaji Kailas directorial though had Manju in a relatively smaller role, her impressive portrayal and screen presence won her accolades. The action-thriller also had Mohanlal, Saikumar, and Srividya in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Dileep Responds To Questions Regarding Working With Manju Warrier In Future

Also Read | Manju Warrier & Sunny Wayne’s Malayalam Horror Flick Titled ‘Chatur Mugham’

How Old Are You? (2014)

The Roshan Adrrews directorial marked the return of Manju Warrier to the Malayalam film industry after a hiatus of 14 years. The movie, starring Manju Warrier and Kunchako Boban in the lead, narrates the tale of a woman, who finds her true self by denouncing patriarchy. Released in 2014, it was a massive hit.

Asuran (2019)

Making her Tamil debut at the age of 41 was Manju Warrier in the Vetrimaran directed, Asuran. Essaying the role of Pichaiyammal, the mother of two impressed the Tamil audience. The movie based on a popular literary work also had Dhanush, Prakash Raj and Pashupathy in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Manju Warrier Files Complaint Against Filmmaker Shivkumar Menon

Other than the enlisted movies, Manju Warrier has successfully impressed the moviegoers with her performance in movies like Udaharanam Sujatha, Aami, Summer in Bethlehem, among others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.