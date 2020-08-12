Last Updated:

Man's Worry About Indian Family Feeding His 9-year-old 'curry & Daal' Stuns Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi shared the experience of how a white family felt 'offended' that their 9-year-old son was fed Indian curry at his Indian friend's house

Written By
Ananya Varma
Padma Lakshmi

American author and host Padma Lakshmi on Tuesday expressed her disbelief over a non-Indian family raising objections against their child eating Indian food, which according to them was 'too spicy for small tummies.' Tweeting an article from a weekly blog wherein users send their queries to get advice, Padma Lakshmi shared the experience of how the non-Indian family felt 'offended' that their 9-year-old son was fed Indian curry at his Indian friend's house without being 'consulted' before.

"I couldn’t believe that they served my son spicy curries without even calling to ask us if that would be OK! I was taken aback and gently mentioned that spicy foods can be hard on small tummies, but it didn’t seem to register," read the query in the blog.

The family's racial statement passing off all Indian curry as 'spicy' was not only shocking but also earned a befitting reply from the author of the blog. Padma Lakshmi expressed her shock over the incident saying, 'Sorry... What?" earning garner of responses and support from people for Indian food and culture.

Netizens react

Netizens soon called out the 9-year-old's dad for finding food with flavour-- 'spicy' lashing out at them for putting the Indian family and their own son in an awkward position who not only enjoyed the dinner and his friend's house but also ate a healthy meal instead of the usual American 'mac and cheese.' 

