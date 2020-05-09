Padma Lakshmi Apologises For 'exposed' Hip While Cooking Cast-iron Chicken, Wins Internet

Indian-origin celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi shared a recipe for Cast-Iron chicken on social media while taking a cheeky jibe at moral-fashion police online. In a nearly two-minute-long video clip, Padma Lakshmi explained the process of preparing Cast-Iron chicken, but it was the caption that single-handedly won the internet.

Padma Laksmi, also a model and television host, often shares cooking videos and continues to do so during stay-at-home orders and lockdowns due to the pandemic. She has often been targeted on social media for her choice of outfits while shooting such videos and the American model makes a point by giving it back to such moral police present online.

In the latest video, Padma Lakshmi issued an “apology” beforehand for what she called “a little bit of hip exposed”, taking a dig at trolls. Here’s the tweet:

We made Cast-Iron Chicken 🍗(I publicly and unequivocally apologize for the little bit of hip exposed in this video. Shameful to be sure!) pic.twitter.com/MeFeIx6zO5 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 9, 2020

The video has garnered more than 34,000 views within hours and netizens are loving her takedown of internet trolls and moral police. Check out some of the responses:

'Let’s not police women’s bodies'

Last month, Padma Lakshmi was targeted by trolls for one of the videos where they called the model immoral for her braless outfit. The chef gave it back to the trolls in her own way by uploading another video in which she was wearing two bras and captioned it, “(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?".

