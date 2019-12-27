Ajay Devgn Says Symbol Of 'Om' Removed From Maratha Flag As It Is 'technically Wrong'

Ajay Devgn and the cast of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is currently promoting the film in full swing. The film is set to release on the silver screen under a month i.e on January 10, 2020. The makers of the film have been very vocal about how they have taken care of every aspect of the film ensuring that the film is factually correct and it does not hurt any sentiments. But, this did not stop the film from running into controversy as a Maratha flag was shown in the trailer which had the symbol of 'Om' in it.

Ajay Devgn addresses Tanhaji controversy

The trailer for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior featured a Maratha flag with the symbol of 'Om' in it which reportedly hurt a group of people as the Maratha flag originally did not have any symbolisms on it. Ajay while speaking to a news daily addressed the controversy in its entirety. The actor stated that the error has been rectified and the final cut will not feature that version of the scene shown in the trailer. Symbolism from the Maratha flag has been removed from the final cut from the film as it was factually incorrect.

Ajay added furthermore that the makers did not remove the symbolism due to getting pressurised by anyone, instead, they did so as it was technically wrong. The Maratha flag originally did not consist of any symbolism and Ajay stated that the makers got it factually checked using a team of researchers. Ajay Devgn added furthermore that the film does not wish to become a sort of historic lecture but wishes for the audience to get entertained and engage with the film as they would with any commercial film.

