Martyrdom Of Guru Arjan Dev 2020: Meaning And Significance Of This Day

The Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev is a special holiday declared to reminisce about the sacrifice that Guru Arjan made for the Sikh people. The Sikhs observe the martyrdom of the Sikh Guru Arjan each year on June 16. Guru Arjan was the fifth great leader of the Sikh religion. On June 16, 1606, Guru Arjan died after being tortured for five days by the Mughal government led by Emperor Jahangir. Below are further details on the Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev.

READ:Covid-positive Mohena Kumari Singh Returns Home After 10 Days, Hopes To Get Better Soon

Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev - Meaning, Significance, and Celebration

READ:World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: Senior Citizens Recall Abuse, Torture By Families

During the times of Guru Arjan Dev, many seekers would come to him for help and blessings. The widespread popularity of Sikhism occurred in his pious presence. He also laid the foundation of the most important pilgrimage site for Sikhs i.e the Harmandir Sahib or better known as the Golden Temple. The pious Guru also combined many writings of religious leaders and created the Guru Granth Sahib. The increase of Sikhism is known to have angered the then Emperor Jahangir, who wished India to become a Muslim empire.

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput’s Unseen Pictures From His Television Days

The news of the Guru giving blessings to Khusrau, Jahangir's son reached the emperor and that day was considered to be a doom for Sikhs. The Guru was then arrested for helping and abetting a fugitive. The Guru, before the trial was known to have nominated his son Guru Hargobind to be his successor.

Many people also believe Guru Arjan Dev to have predicted his demise. At the trial, the pious Guru was tortured and executed as he refused to bow before the ruler and convert to Islam. Guru Arjan Dev was subjected to extreme torture for five days and later was taken for a bath in the river from which he never emerged. The Guru's body remains in the sacred River Ravi and the Gurudwara Dera Sahib has been built in his memory. This day thus holds great significance and is considered to be a watershed event in the history of Sikhism.

Significance and Celebration

The Martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev is often celebrated with a detailed cover-to-cover reading of the sacred scripture, Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The celebration finishes with hymns and lectures on Sikhism. After the celebration, sweets are often offered outside the gurdwaras. Sometimes huge processions also take place outside the gurdwaras.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.