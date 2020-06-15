Covid-positive Mohena Kumari Singh Returns Home After 10 Days, Hopes To Get Better Soon

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari has been discharged from AIIMS Rishikesh after 10 days of the treatment even though she is still COVID positive. The actor has updated her fans about her well being through her recent Instagram story on Saturday. She shared that her family has been asked to follow some very strict rules of self-isolation and will be tested for COVID-19 once again after 5 days at home.

The actor, who announced her coronavirus diagnosis with her fans earlier this month, wrote, “Hi everyone ! I’m back home... but we are still COVID-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don’t know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that... so hopefully a few more days and We will hopefully beat the virus. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless, We are all feeling much better health-wise and in the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again,”

Mohena Kumari Singh recently shared her experience upon being tested positive for COVID-19 in a video chat shared through her Instagram. The actor also updated her fans about how she and her family caught the disease and how their health is. Moreover, she narrated her entire experience with the medical staff and other things as she urged her fans to take all precautions.

Mohena urged her fans to get themselves tested if they show any symptoms. She said, 'It is very important to get yourself tested when you have a fever or are feeling sick. Don't sit at home and worry about it, but get yourself tested immediately". The actor further said that while COVID is not as lethal as one might think, it spreads very fast and can affect the elderly and kids in the worst way.

Mohena Kumari Singh is the daughter of Maharaja Pushpraj Singh, erstwhile king of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. The actor started her career in the TV industry as a contestant on the reality show Dance India Dance. She later participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a choreographer. After that, she made her acting debut with Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role of Keerti Singhania and became a household name.

