Sushant Singh Rajput’s Unseen Pictures From His Television Days

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The preliminary investigations are ongoing on Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the results of his autopsy are going to be announced soon. The actor was known for his stardom that came out of sheer hard work and gradual success. He first starred in television shows and later transitioned to Bollywood. His prime time show Pavitra Rishta was a rage back in the day. He essayed the role of Manav in the show. Sushant Singh Rajput was not only loved by his fans but his co-stars as well. He was known for his humble outlook towards life. Sushant Singh Rajput was celebrated by his close television fraternity friends and his fans on social media for one last time after his sudden demise. Many shared pictures and stills of the actor from the golden days.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s pictures shared by his co-actors from television fraternity

Sushant Singh Rajput's pictures were shared by his close friend and co-star in Pavitra Rishta, Arti Singh. She reminisced the day when Sushant was still alive and thriving. The pictures are proof that Sushant had a great time early in his career. Here are some rare stills of the actor with his television show friends.

Here are some more of Sushant Singh Rajput’s pictures as shared by fan accounts on social media

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans shared some stills from when he was still a television actor. He was seen with his former co-actor Ankita Lokhande. While the actress is still to give a statement about his death, his publicist shared a statement that read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR."

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death comes as a shock to many

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death comes as a shock to the industry as well as fans. He originally started out as a prominent television actor. His popular TV show Pavitra Rishta won him many television awards. However, it was his debut film Kai Poch Che, which catapulted his Bollywood success. He later landed critically acclaimed films including the biopic MS Dhoni and Chhichhore.

