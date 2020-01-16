Thalapathy Vijay's All-black Look In 'Master' New Poster Will Leave You Intrigued

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie, Master, released the second poster of the film on the occasion of Pongal. The poster released on January 15, 2020, has Thalapathy Vijay in an all-black look, amid the crowd. The Twitter post read, "Second Look poster of Master! Time to cheer! The Master is here! Happy Pongal Nanbaa! #MasterPongal #MasterSecondLook #Master." (sic)
Second Look poster of Master!— XB Film Creators (@XBFilmCreators) January 15, 2020
Time to cheer!
The Master is here! 😎
Happy pongal Nanbaa!#MasterPongal #MasterSecondLook #Master @actorvijay @VijaySethuOffl @Dir_Lokesh @anirudhofficial @jagadishbliss @Lalit_sevenscr @imKBRshanthnu @MalavikaM_ pic.twitter.com/ZQVyHxjZnA
Also Read | Nayanthara's New Movie To Clash With Thalapathy Vijay's Master & Suriya's Soorarai Pottru
Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's Song 'Verithanam' From 'Bigil' Crosses 100 Million Views
Moments after the makers of Master released the second poster of the film, fans could not control their emotions and took to Twitter to express their ecstasy. Here are some of the fan reactions. Check them out.
Our #Master @actorvijay never disappoints us ❤️#MasterSecondLook pic.twitter.com/w0bm7N1SSR— Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) January 16, 2020
I know I'm late but, @actorvijay Thalapathy, how you look like thissss 🔥 #MasterSecondLook #ThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/7dIFNVVvdk— Reba Monica John (@Reba_Monica) January 16, 2020
Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay Made THIS Gesture Towards Thala Ajith; Fans Cannot Keep Calm
#MasterSecondLook— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) January 15, 2020
Silence the haters with success - #ThalapathyVijay has always believed in that and the poster is a depiction of the same.
Gonna be a BIG box office bonanza this April. pic.twitter.com/ygPd6Qydmk
Very classy & intriguing #MasterSecondLook Looking forward to #Thalapthyswag @Dir_Lokesh @XBFilmCreators Best wishes from us @MuraliRamasamy4 @ThenandalFilms #thalapathyfan #nowandforever https://t.co/BIXpj1FGgx— Hema Rukmani (@Hemarukmani1) January 15, 2020
#Master— Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) January 15, 2020
Thalaivan in a different league all together. Can't wait for this one. @actorvijay
Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi To Play The Villain In Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandana's Next
The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, has reportedly been shot in Chennai. According to reports, Vijay will be playing the role of a college professor and will lock horns with Vijay Sethupathi, in the action-packed thriller. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is slated to release in April 2020.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.