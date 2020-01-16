Thalapathy Vijay's All-black Look In 'Master' New Poster Will Leave You Intrigued

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie, Master, released the second poster of the film on the occasion of Pongal. The poster released on January 15, 2020, has Thalapathy Vijay in an all-black look, amid the crowd. The Twitter post read, "Second Look poster of Master! Time to cheer! The Master is here! Happy Pongal Nanbaa! #MasterPongal #MasterSecondLook #Master." (sic)

Check out the Master poster:

Moments after the makers of Master released the second poster of the film, fans could not control their emotions and took to Twitter to express their ecstasy. Here are some of the fan reactions. Check them out.

Audience reaction to Master poster:

#MasterSecondLook



Silence the haters with success - #ThalapathyVijay has always believed in that and the poster is a depiction of the same.



Gonna be a BIG box office bonanza this April. pic.twitter.com/ygPd6Qydmk — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) January 15, 2020

#Master

Thalaivan in a different league all together. Can't wait for this one. @actorvijay — Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) January 15, 2020

The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, has reportedly been shot in Chennai. According to reports, Vijay will be playing the role of a college professor and will lock horns with Vijay Sethupathi, in the action-packed thriller. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is slated to release in April 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Malavika Mohanan Instagram)

