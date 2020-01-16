The Debate
Thalapathy Vijay's All-black Look In 'Master' New Poster Will Leave You Intrigued

Others

Vijay's Master poster was recently released by the makers of the film. In it, Vijay dons an all-black look. Check out the intriguing poster and how fans reacted

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
vijay

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming movie, Master, released the second poster of the film on the occasion of Pongal. The poster released on January 15, 2020, has Thalapathy Vijay in an all-black look, amid the crowd. The Twitter post read, "Second Look poster of Master! Time to cheer! The Master is here! Happy Pongal Nanbaa! #MasterPongal #MasterSecondLook #Master." (sic)

Check out the Master poster:

Also Read | Nayanthara's New Movie To Clash With Thalapathy Vijay's Master & Suriya's Soorarai Pottru

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's Song 'Verithanam' From 'Bigil' Crosses 100 Million Views

Moments after the makers of Master released the second poster of the film, fans could not control their emotions and took to Twitter to express their ecstasy. Here are some of the fan reactions. Check them out. 

Audience reaction to Master poster: 

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay Made THIS Gesture Towards Thala Ajith; Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi To Play The Villain In Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandana's Next

The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, has reportedly been shot in Chennai. According to reports, Vijay will be playing the role of a college professor and will lock horns with Vijay Sethupathi, in the action-packed thriller. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is slated to release in April 2020.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Malavika Mohanan Instagram)

 

 

Published:
