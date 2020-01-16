Vijay Sethupathi To Play The Villain In Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandana's Next

Allu Arjun's latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is currently doing wonders at the box office. Now it is revealed that the mega star's next film, which will be his 20th will be helmed by director Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film hasn't been titled yet but it is also confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will feature in the film in a negative role.

Vijay Sethupathi in Allu Arjun's next film

Allu Arjun's 20th film will also feature Rashmika Mandana in the female lead role. Though Vijay Sethupathi predominantly works in Tamil films, he did make an extended cameo in Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. But this time around, Vijay will be seen portraying a full-fledged negative role. As per reports, Vijay Sethupathi has become choosy of the scripts he wishes to dedicate his time to. Only after receiving a complete narration of the film by director Sukumaran is when the actor agreed to play the part. The actor duo of Vijay Sethupathi and Allu Arjun will reportedly meet soon to discuss the script furthermore and get a joint narration to form a common ground over several aspects of the film.

The film is tentatively titled AA20 as it is Allu Arjun's 20th film. It will reportedly be based on reading sand smugglers in the backdrop of Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh. The makers of the film, including director Sukumaran, have reportedly done location recce in order to find the right locations. The art department of the film will be busy with the set work till the shooting of the film commences later in 2020.

Image Courtesy - Vijay Sethupati Instagram

