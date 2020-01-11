Nayanthara's New Movie To Clash With Thalapathy Vijay's Master & Suriya's Soorarai Pottru

Actor Nayanthara was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. She is all set for the release of her upcoming film, which is set to release this summer 2020. The actor's upcoming movie makes it one of the three films that will release in the summer this year, and fans are speculating that there will be a huge clash at the Box-Office. Read on to know about the whole story.

Possible Box-Office clash with Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' and Suriya's Soorarai 'Pottru'

Nayanthara is all set for the release of Mookuthi Amma. RJ Balaji has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues, and will also be directing the same. It will be produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under the banner Vels Film International.

Grish Gopalakrishnan will be producing the music of the film. RJ Balaj took to his social media handle to break the news of the film’s completion.

In the tweet, he mentioned that after 44 days of non-stop shooting, they have finally completed 90 percent of the film. Here is the Twitter post by the director:

And thats the schedule wrap .!😍

44 days of non-stop shoot of #MookuthiAmman .!😇 With that we complete 90 percent of the film .! Thank you God, people of Kanyakumari district, my amazing team and The brilliant Nayanthara for this memorable shoot.!🙏#Summer2020 here we come.!!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/uIyXNEYa94 — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) January 11, 2020

Fans are speculating that the film will be clashing at the Box-Office, with two other films. The two films are Soorarai Pottru, which will feature Suriya. It is slated to release in the summer of 2020. The other film that has been announced is Vijay’s Master, which is an action thriller. It is scheduled to release on April 4, 2020.

