FIR Filed After Rape Threats From 'Jr NRT Fans', Meera Chopra Thanks NCW Chief For Help

Actor Meera Chopra took to Twitter to thank the National Commission for Women(NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma for her intervention in helping her lodge an FIR against Jr. NTR fan pages on social media that had threatened her of rape and abuse. She responded to the NCW's official handle after they shared that a case had been registered with the Telangana police cyber cell. Through the tweet, she lauded the NCW for their support and strength when her safety had been compromised.

A big thanks to @NCWIndia and @sharmarekha for helping me filing an FIR. Safety of women is always compromised but we get our support and strength from people like u. 🙏🙏 — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 3, 2020

During a recent Q&A session on social media, Meera was asked about her thoughts on Jr NTR. She replied, “I don’t know him. I am not his fan.” (sic). This reply came after she was asked who her favorite actor was and she revealed it was Telugu actor Mahesh Babu. Her response seems to have enraged fans of Jr. NTR as they commented on her social media timeline with abuses and threats of murder, gang rape and acid attack.

After this whole ordeal, Meera Chopra directly addressed Jr NTR in a tweet and asked him if he felt successful with such a fan following. She also shared several abusive messages that she received from Jr NTR's toxic fans. Taking note of this situation, singer Chinmayee Sripada asked Meera to file a cybercrime complaint against them.

After filing an FIR and sending an online report to Hyderabad police's cybercrime cell, Meera Chopra thanked her fans for their support during this whole ordeal. She also stated that Jr NTR's fans showcased a societal problem, as they were openly threatening, abusing, and discussing rape. The actor also promised to stay in touch with any updates on the police case.

Iam not the one to get scared of their threats. This is a social issue, not a petsonal one now. they r openly threatning, abusing and even discussing rape. His fan clubs need to ne pulled down. Thanks fr the support. Ill be in touch! https://t.co/cgMTgHv79l — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

