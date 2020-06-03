Meera Chopra Files FIR Against Jr NTR Fans After She Receives Rape Threats Online

Meera Chopra recently conducted an AMA session on her Twitter page. Initially, the session was civil and fun for her fans, but it quickly turned sour when Meera Chopra was asked about her opinion on Jr NTR. Meera Chopra revealed that she did not know Jr NTR and that she preferred Mahesh Babu. This did not sit well with some of Jr NTR's fans, who abused Meera Chopra on Twitter. Moreover, some fans even sent rape threats to Meera just for not knowing who Jr NTR was.

Meera files cybercrime complaint against Jr NTR fans after she received rape threats

I dnt kno him.. iam not his fan. https://t.co/Nb2cs8miOH — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 1, 2020

When asked about Jr NTR, Meera Chopra revealed that she did not know him and that she was not his fan. Some of Jr NTR's fans were not pleased by Meera Chopra's answer. Many started sending her death threats and some even threatened her parents and family. Moreover, some even sent the actor rape threats.

After this whole ordeal, Meera Chopra directly addressed Jr NTR in a tweet and asked him if he felt successful with such a fan following. She also shared several abusive messages that she received from Jr NTR's toxic fans. Taking note of this situation, singer Chinmayee Sripada asked Meera to file a cybercrime complaint against Jr NTR's fans.

Chinmayee Sripada also asked the actor to tag the Women's Commission of India to bring this abuse into the spotlight. Heeding Chinmayee Sripada's advice, Meera Chopra reported these abusive tweets to Hyderabad police's cyber cell. She also tagged the Women's Commission of India in her tweets. She also linked several rape threat tweets in her report to the cybercrime twitter handle.

A big thanks to @NCWIndia and @sharmarekha for helping me filing an FIR. Safety of women is always compromised but we get our support and strength from people like u. 🙏🙏 — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 3, 2020

After filing an FIR and sending an online report to Hyderabad police's cybercrime cell, Meera Chopra thanked her fans for their support during this whole ordeal. She also stated that Jr NTR's fans showcased a societal problem, as they were openly threatening, abusing and discussing rape. The actor also promised to stay in touch with any updates on the police case.

Iam not the one to get scared of their threats. This is a social issue, not a petsonal one now. they r openly threatning, abusing and even discussing rape. His fan clubs need to ne pulled down. Thanks fr the support. Ill be in touch! https://t.co/cgMTgHv79l — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Chinmayee Sripada also revealed that this was not the first time Jr NTR's fans abused a woman on social media. Chinmayee spoke about a journalist from Chennai who received several rape threats from Jr NTR's fan pages. The journalist then filed a cybercrime complaint and some guys were even arrested for their toxic tweets.

Fans support Meera Chopra after she files her complaint

This fighter is my friend and I am proud of her :-) Let me know what we can do #WesupportMeeraChopra — Francis Joseph (#LearningNeverStops) (@Francis_Joseph) June 2, 2020

Few people are still supporting those who abused... can't believe how#WeSupportMeeraChopra#WeSupportMeeraChopra — LOSER (@sanjaysaaahu) June 2, 2020

Don't worry mam we all with you..#WeSupportMeeraChopra

Good night mam take care — Rajuvaaripaata (@ursraju76) June 2, 2020

All these guys needs a lesson at least now. These people polluting harmony in the country just by abusing/threatening whom ever they dislike. This is needs to be fixed @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaDGP — Spiderman (@HydKaSpiderman) June 2, 2020

[Promo Image from Jr NTR and Meera Chopra Instagram]

