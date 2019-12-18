Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Break Another Royal Tradition?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may stay away from all the festive happenings at their palace but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of Buckingham Palace are expected to release their Christmas card soon. The festive season is about to begin in full swing and the royal fans have been patiently waiting for the annual Christmas card. Each member who lived inside the Buckingham palace would release their personal Chritsmas card with complete family pictures, every year. This includes everybody right from Queen Elizabeth to Prince William and Kate.

Another tradition to be broken by the royal couple?

Latest reports have claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to release their Christmas card by the end of this week. However, the palace has not yet confirmed the exact date of the release. The royal family members usually have an entire family picture but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to make some additions to this year’s Christmas card.

The break which is expected from the royal tradition of Meghan Markle and Prince harry’s card is that it might include Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. The power couple are currently on their six-week break and are reportedly spending time with Meghan Markle’s with Doria in the US, along with their son Archie.

A source close to the couple said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to ensure that some of their Christmas card images reflect their family and of Archie’s (their son) upbringing. It will be a break from their traditional royal Christmas card, have have historically included grandparents. For instance, Kate’s parents- Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton have never appeared on any of their Christmas card images. This however is noted that the tradition only seems to apply to non-royal grandparents as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have appeared on holiday cards with their grandchildren before.

