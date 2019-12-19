Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Miss A Royal Christmas Tradition? Here's Why

The royal couple, Harry and Meghan Markle, will not be attending the annual Christmas party at the Buckingham Palace, according to a report by a leading daily. The event will be held on Monday to thank the royal staff. The royal couple is currently on a break from royal duties. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly informed the monarch about their absence. This has been making fans upset as they will not be able to see the royal baby, Archie Harrison.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to miss Christmas party?

According to a report by a leading daily, the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a break from their royal duties. They are reportedly visiting the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland. The visit is mainly for their son Archie who is seven months old now. There have been reports about them missing the Christmas events amidst the break. The Christmas Party is a tradition that has prevailed for a long time. The royal couple reportedly has the support of The Queen and hence are stress-free. In the past, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also missed the Christmas party with the Queen. This was when they were visiting Kate’s parents in the year 2012 and then in 2016.

Internet showering love upon Archie Harrison

People around the world have been sharing pictures of the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Archie Harrison. The baby is loved for his cuteness and adorable features. The internet has also been discussing how Archie looks exactly like his father, Prince Harry. Archie made his first public appearance in September when the family was on a royal tour in Africa. Have a look at what the fans have been saying about the baby.

happy 6 months you beautiful boy 💛💛 you are so loved #archieharrison pic.twitter.com/d4jk3CzemF — hailey🕊 (@haileyslights) November 6, 2019

