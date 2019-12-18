IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Finally Reveal The Reason Behind Ajinkya Rahane's Release

India batsman Ajinkya Rahane's transfer to the Delhi Capitals was one of the most surprising trades that happened in the build-up to the 2020 IPL Auction. Rahane, who has played 106 matches for the Royals, was statistically their most successful batsman. He made 3098 runs for the team since his arrival in 2011 and has even captained them in 24 matches. His departure from the Royals felt unjustified to many but now details have emerged about the same. In an interview conducted by a leading Indian daily, Rajasthan Royals COO Jake Lush McCrum talked about Rahane's departure and the thought process behind the same.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: LeBron James-inspired Manoj Tiwary boldly claims to play cricket till 2029

Rajasthan Royals' leg-spin concerns

Talking about the departure of Rahane, McCrum acknowledged Rahane's as a 'Rajasthan Royals legend'. McCrum went on to laud Rahane for a good 2019 season with the Royals that included his stunning century that he scored ironically against his new team, Delhi Capitals. McCrum explained that the Royals wanted to focus more on the leg-spin department as they lacked mettle there. The top-order, on the other hand, is already congested with talents like captain Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes. Rajasthan traded Rahane with the Capitals in exchange for Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande. McCrum also expressed his desire for Rahane to succeed at the Delhi Capitals.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Auctions: Virat Kohli urges RCB fans to rally behind the team

Delhi Capitals turn into a powerhouse

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Auction: Live streaming details and preview of the upcoming bidding event

The Delhi Capitals will come into the IPL 2020 Auction as one of the strongest teams in the tournament due to some interesting trading decisions that they have made so far. The Capitals first acquired Kings XI Punjab's captain Ravichandran Ashwin in a surprise move and strengthened their all-rounders department strongly. With Rahane's acquisition, the Capitals now have a very very strong Indian core that includes top talents like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma. The Capitals will go into the 2020 IPL Auction with Rs. 27.85 crore.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals head coach replaces Justin Langer for Australia's tour of India