MHA 303 Spoilers And Release Date: What's Going To Happen In The Next Chapter? Find Out

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular ongoing manga series and anime with a very loyal fan following. It has also garnered massive critical acclaim. Read on to find out when does MHA 303 chapter come out and if any spoilers have been leaked.

My Hero Academia 303 Release Date

According to the official schedule provided by Shonen Jump, Viz Media, the latest chapter MHA 303 release date is set to February 28, 2021. The chapter is set to release at midnight in Japanese Time. Fans have been waiting with baited breaths to find out what will happen to Deku and his friends, as the last chapter ended on a giant cliffhanger.

The Japanese raw manga version comes out first and after that, the English translated manga comics are made available. Don't forget to read the chapter when it drops for your timezone. If everything is on schedule and the manga drops on time, then English translations will be available at the following time. This is according to the official chapter schedule provided on the Shonen Jump section of Viz Media:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, February 28

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, February 28

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, February 28

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, February 28

MHA 303 Spoilers

As per spoilers dropped on Reddit and social media sites, here are the MHA 303 spoilers. Read at your own discretion if you don't want to get spoiled. Again, these are unverified spoilers, so take them with a grain of salt.

The name of the chapter is Top 3.

The Chapter opens with Best Jeanist and Hawks entering the Todoroki room and immediately apologising for overhearing their conversation.

They request the Todoroki family to let them join the fight against Dabi. Rei asks for forgiveness for Gabi's actions.

Best Jeanist explains how the pair of them are trying to investigate the root of Dabi’s emotions.

He then asks Shoto if it was Dabi who gave him that burn mark but Rein interjects and says it was her. Endeavour starts crying.

Hawk begins a discussion about the whole political climate, the escaped villains and the heroes quitting.

The story then continues with Bakugou, who is coughing up blood and attacking everyone to get to Deku.

Bakugou is carried away to safety his classmates. Best Jeanist and Hawks greet him in the corridor.

All Might is waiting in Deku’s room holding his hand and says, “Right now, you’re talking with predecessors.”

