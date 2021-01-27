Where To Watch 'Redo Of Healer' Anime Series? Is It Available On Netflix?

Redo of healer has taken anime fans by storm. This anime is based on a novel named “Kaifuku Jutusushi no Yarinaoshi” or “Kaoyari” and written by Rui Tsukiyo. The dark fantasy genre anime has already become very popular. So, if you are interested in this anime and want to know where to watch Redo of Healer online, read till the end to know the details.

Also read: When Does 'Redo Of Healer' Episode 2 Release? Find More Details About The Anime

Redo: Story, plot, and synopsis

Redo of Healer is set in a fantasy world where mages, demons, and monsters live alongside humans. Keyaru is a healer who is often left behind by fellow adventurers and people after they get favours from him. He is a healer who understands that his healing ability also prevents him from fighting alone, and this causes misery in his life. But suddenly, everything takes a sharp turn when this meek healer mage understands that healing magic is the most powerful form of magic and has unlimited potentials. He fully unlocks his ability and opts to seek vengeance against those who tortured and mocked him. Keyaru turns back the time till four years and plans to make things right in his own way.

Also read: What Time Does GameStop Restock PS5? Where To Buy The Console?

Redo of healer release and episodes

The redo of healer anime was released on 13th January 2021.

Online streaming

So, the main question is where to watch Redo of Healer? At present, this anime is available for online streaming on HIDIVE for US users. It is an online anime streaming platform that offers paid streaming of many notable anime series. HIDIVE offers a monthly plan of $4.99 per month or yearly planning of $47.99. Besides that, VRV also offers Redo of Healer episodes to their subscribers.

Also read: Lakers Vs Cavaliers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

For Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, Redo of Healer is available on anime streaming platform ANIPLUS.

But this exciting anime show is not available on HULU or Netflix, or Amazon Prime. There is also no information when Crunchyroll users will be able to avail Redo of Healer watch online service.

Also read: Lakers Vs Bucks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Redo of Healer episodes

The complete list of Redo of Healer episodes is not available at this moment. Only four episodes have been released till now. The first episode was named “The healer starts over!”. The second episode was named "The healer ruins princess Flare!”. The third episode was named " The healer Buys Slaves," and the fourth episode was titled "The healer Gets Setsuna”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.