Michael B. Jordon Says His Return In 'Black Panther 2' And MCU Is 'always On The Table'

Black Panther is one of the most popular and loved Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. The Black Panther sequel has kept fans waiting to see what the MCU has to offer this time. With the loss of Chadwick Boseman, changes in the film's plot and cast are expected. But, Michael B. Jordan has recently revealed that he would love to return to the Black Panther sequel. Read further ahead to know more about what Michael B. Jordan has to say about Black Panther 2.

Also Read | Angela Bassett Reacts To Marvel Not Recasting Chadwick Boseman's Role In Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan would love to return to 'Black Panther 2'

According to reports from People, Michael B. Jordan has revealed that returning to MCU’s Black Panther sequel is a no-brainer as he would love to be invited back into the cast of Black Panther 2 in order to reprise his villainous character. The 33 years old actor said that the character is very “near and dear” to his heart for a lot of obvious reasons. Talking about Chadwick Boseman passing away, Michael B. Jordan said that he has a “really tough year losing somebody very close” to the actor. Michael B. Jordan described Chadwick Boseman’s death as “devastating” for the MCU franchise.

But, Michael B. Jordan mentioned that being in the “Black Panther” world, he loved to play the character and work with the writer/ director Ryan Coogler. Michael B. Jordan described his Black Panther cast and crew as “family”. He asserted that to be able to be in that world again will always be on the table in some capacity. However, there is no confirmation of Killmonger's comeback as the character was shown dead at the end of Black Panther.

Also Read | Black Panther 2 Is Still On Schedule For Its 2022 Release As Per Disney

Also Read | Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Responds To Sequel News Without Chadwick Boseman

Back in July 2019, Kevin Feige had addressed all the rumors regarding Michael B. Jordan’s return in Black Panther 2. Kevin Fiege said that these were all “pure rumors and speculations”. The moviemaker also mentioned that Wakanda is a “place to further explore with characters and different subcultures”, calling this al the initial and primary focus of the Black Panther sequel.

Talking about Black Panther 2, Angela Bassett (who played Chadwick Boseman’s mother in the movie) said that the other people involved in the movie will have to do a “major pivot” now. She revealed that the makers of the Black Panther sequel are still working on how to go about the movie because none of them knew anything. Black Panther 2 is currently scheduled to be released in the theatres on July 8, 2022, as part of MCU phase four.

Also Read | Michael B Jordan Reveals Girlfriend Lori Harvey's Pet Name While Wishing Her On Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.