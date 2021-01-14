Michael B Jordan Reveals Girlfriend Lori Harvey's Pet Name While Wishing Her On Birthday

Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan have been making the headlines lately for the “flirty exchanges” of comments on social media. Recently, on Lori Harvey’s birthday, Michael B Jordan shared a sweet wish for her, also revealing his pet name for Lori Harvey. Read further ahead to know more about Lori Harvey’s birthday wish and Michael B Jordan's Instagram post for her.

Michael B Jordan wishes Lori Harvey on her birthday

As Michael B Jordan’s girlfriend, Lori Harvey turned a year older today (January 14, 2021), she took to her official Instagram handle in order to share pictures of herself “playing with the cake”. The 24-year-old can be seen wearing a blue and brown colour tube dress with white colour stalkings. The celebrity can be seen tying her hair tight into a long pony-tail and has worn a set of pearl neckpiece and long hanging earrings. Lori Harvey has applied nude shade makeup in the picture. Lori Harvey captioned the picture, “24 ðŸŽ‚”. Among many celebrities who wished Lori Harvey a “Happy Birthday” through the comment section of her post was Michael B Jordan. Michael B Jordan’s Instagram wishes for Lori Harvey's birthday also revealed the pet name that he calls her by. Michael B Jordan’s comment read, “Gimmie ðŸ¤¤ðŸ¤¤ Sheeesh Happy Birthday Turtle”.

Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan recently made their relationship officially public. On January 11, 2021, Michael B Jordan's girlfriend Harvey took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a post of two polaroid pictures clicked of Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan. In one of the polaroid pictures, the two can be seen posing happily with each other. In the second one, Michael B Jordan can be seen kissing Lori Harvey on her cheeks. Lori Harvey captioned the picture, “ðŸ¤Ž”.

The post did not come as a shock for their fans after the on-going rumours about them being in a relationship. In December 2020, the couple was spotted getting off an airplane in Salt Lake City. The two had also shared pictures of themselves snowboarding on their respective official Instagram handles, but the location and the background in both the pictures seemed to be the same. According to reports from People, Lori Harvey and Michael B Jordan have always been very careful about being clicked together.

