Michael Brooks' Death: The Majority Report Host Passes Away At 37

Michael Brooks, host of the Michael Brooks Show and The Majority Report passed away on Monday. Michael Brooks' cause of death has been stated as "sudden medical condition". Michael Brooks' age was 37 years and he used to talk on various topics like politics, history, and pop culture.

The Majority Report is a daily, political talk show which puts up episodes on YouTube and various other podcast services like iTunes and Spotify. Since 2013, Michael has been contributing to the show and has discussed politics and cultural issues. The Michael Brooks Show was launched in 2017 and Brooks being the host, discussed politics, history, and pop culture.

A statement was shared by his show’s Twitter handle which read:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Brooks: a son, brother, friend and true comrade to so many, due to a sudden medical condition. Michael believed in bringing people together in the struggle for love and justice, fighting for all poor and working people, a struggle that he understood to be global. He knew the only way we could do this was by bringing people together & made his life’s work bringing people from different backgrounds and countries together. We hope you join us in honoring him by continuing that work.

The statement further read:

It is impossible to capture the impact he had, and he will be missed sorely,” the statement said. “His family and friends want to ensure this work continues and are preparing plans for the best way to ensure this fight continues. His family will release as statement in the near future about plans to keep his work alive by creating a foundation in his honor. While the form it will take is uncertain, Michael’s family desires to keep his work alive and asks all who wish to contribute continue doing so in the usual channels. Now we will honor Michael by treating all humans with respect and dignity.

Rest in power pic.twitter.com/3BSsjnqovJ — TMBS - The Michael Brooks Show (@tmbsfm) July 20, 2020

Contributions of Michael Brooks

Apart from hosting the Michael Brooks Show and The Majority Report, Brooks is remembered for several other works as well. According to the official website of the show, Michael Brooks had appeared as an analyst on the Al Jazeera English, Huffington Post, and several other outlets. Moreover, Brooks has authored two books, Against the Web: A Cosmopolitian Answer to the New Right and The Buddha’s Playbook, which was co-written by Josh Summers.

