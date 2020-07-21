Zayn Malik's Fans Call Song On Him 'Islamophobic', 'racist'; Urge Spotify Take It Down

Fans of popular singer Zayn Malik took to social media and demanded Spotify, a music streaming platform, remove a song. The song reportedly portrayed Zayn Malik as responsible for terror attacks in the past and the fans of the singer raised their voice against the song. The adopted the hashtag asking the song to be taken down for Zayn (#removeItForZayn).

Fans urge Spotify to remove Islamophobic song aimed at Zayn Malik

It so happened that in the year 2017, a parody artist Una Kompton had recorded a track Zayn Did 9/11. Kompton is known as an online troll and the song had released several years ago. However, when fans of Zayn Malik realised that it was being hosted on the music streaming platform, they raised their voice against it. The fans of Zayn Malik slammed the song for being islamophobic and demanded Spotify take it down.

Spotify takes note and removes the song

The song, which has now been removed from the music streaming platform, appeared to show Zayn in a bad light. Fans claimed that it allegedly portrayed the singer to have been involved in the tragic bombing of the World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001, in which nearly 3,000 people had died. After voicing their concerns online, fans realised that the song had been removed from the platform as it was no longer available on Una Kompton’s artist page.

A media portal reported that Spotify told them that Spotify does not permit content whose principal purpose is to incite hatred or violence against people because of their race, religion, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. Reportedly, the music streaming platform also told the portal that they have always removed content that violates that standard. The portal further reported that Spotify told them that they do not promote hate speech.

Here are some of the fan tweets demanding the removal of the song from Spotify.

who on Earth made this song? Oh, pls! end with your islamophopic and racist thing! this is too much! Zayn doesn’t deserve this, no one does. SHAME. #removeitforzayn pic.twitter.com/66RgMy4GwD — mhere (@mhereshane) July 21, 2020

#removeitforzayn this is disgusting and zayn does not deserve this. report the song “zayn did 9/11” and email spotify requesting removal. pic.twitter.com/6kgsn7jOYG — vic ♡ mandy, colleen & fi!//ia (@lwtwaIIs) July 19, 2020

Can you guys stop being an islamophobic??!!? ‘This is so racist. How dare you call him a terrorist? #removeitforzayn pic.twitter.com/sXPy7WXWfq — 𝓡𝓲𝓱𝓱𝓪 🌺 (@Rihha25603635) July 21, 2020

Urrgh this is disgusting

Zayn is the most amazing and unproblematic singer

Zayn does not deserve this 😫#removeitforzayn #welovezayn #Zayndeservesbetter — minxy Khwairakpam (@MinxyKhwairakp1) July 21, 2020

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid to become parents soon

Zayn Malik is expecting a child with his model girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who is 25. The two had revealed the news to their fans in May 2020. Later Gigi had appeared on popular Jimmy Fallon talk show and had talked about her pregnancy. She had revealed how she and Zayn are ready to welcome their first child.

Reportedly, Gigi is staying at her mother’s farmhouse in Pennsylvania and has been keeping herself out of the spotlight. According to a leading media portal, Zayn had bought a farm next to Gigi’s mother’s farm in Pennsylvania. Zayn had not been very active on Instagram and is keeping himself out of the spotlight.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid first started dating in 2015 but parted ways in 2018. There were several rumours that the couple had rekindled their love in January 2019. However, earlier this year, Gigi Hadid confirmed that she is back with Zayn Malik.

