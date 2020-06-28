Liam Hemsworth & Rumoured Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks' Some Paparazzi Moments

Hollywood actor Liam Hemsworth is reportedly dating model Gabriella Brooks. The couple was first linked in December last year, however, rumours of the couple dating emerged after they were clicked together in the month of January this year. Reportedly, Gabriella Brooks, on the other hand, is familiar to most members of the Hemsworth family. She is often seen hanging out with Liam and Chris in Australia.

The Isn't It Romantic actor and the model were spotted together by the paparazzi a few months after Liam and Miley Cyrus separated. The paparazzi is often clicking their pictures together and Liam's fans have been supporting his new relationship with Gabriella Brooks. Take a look at all the moments where the rumoured couple were spotted together.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' some paparazzi moments

A day ago, The Hunger Games actor Liam was spotted having a cosy lunch with his family at Rae's on Wategos restaurant. He was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The lunch also included his brothers and their wives along with Liam Hemsworth's parents as well.

Image courtesy: elsapatakydailyarg Instagram

Gabriella and Liam's mother Leonie looked happy while they were clicked together outside the restaurant. Liam Hemsworth has been pretty secretive about his relationship with Gabriella Brooks after his separation from wife Miley. However, these pictures that were clicked recently give his fans all the clarity they have been asking for on his relationship status.

Image courtesy: elsapatakydailyarg Instagram

Liam and Gabriella surfing together

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are often clicked whenever they take a stroll to the Byron Bay beach. In this picture, Liam, Gabriella and even Liam's brother Chris could be seen surfing wearing their swimming suits.

Liam and Gabriella spending beach time in Byron Bay

Gabriella Brooks looked amazing in a black bandeau bikini top and high-cut bikini bottoms. While Liam, on the other hand, wore orange swimming trunks as he took a dip in the beach. Both were also clicked while they came out after taking a dip at the Byron beach.

Promo Image courtesy: Liam Hemsworth Instagram

