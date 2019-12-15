Miss World 2019: Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh Bags The Title, India's Suman Rao In Third Spot

Toni-Ann Singh, representing Jamaica won the annual beauty pageant Miss World 2019 which was declared on Saturday night, December 14 which was held in London. British broadcaster Piers Morgan was the head judge of the event and had asked questions to the finalists. Meanwhile, France's Ophely Mezino bagged the second spot with India's Suman Rao in the third position. Queen Elizabeth II crowned Toni, who defeated contestants from over 110 nations to emerge as the winner.

The official Twitter handle of Miss World confirmed the news.

Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica is the 69th #Missworld pic.twitter.com/tgyTFFiuKU — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) December 14, 2019

The prestigious title was won by Jamaica after a decades-long gap. The nation had last won the contest in 1993, when Lisa Hanna had represented the country. India's Suman Rao was chosen the third rank through the category 'Beauty with a Purpose'. The category carries maximum weight in the pageant.

Where to catch Miss World 2019 live telecast in India?

In India, Miss World 2019 will most likely not be telecast live on any television channel. The audience will reportedly not be able to watch the show on any of the mainstream applications like Hotstar, either. The viewers would watch the event on their official YouTube handle until last year. However, this will not be an available option this time. You can watch the show on the official website of Miss World 2019. The viewership is available to everyone on a pay-per-view basis. It will cost Indians around ₹142 per access which when converted is 2$. The Miss India 2019 organisers have confirmed the telecast by posting about the rates on their official Instagram handle.

