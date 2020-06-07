MNS Breaks Silence On Sena's 'Mahatma Sonu Sood' Jibe: 'What's Raut Done Except Writing?'

Slamming Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for targeting Bollywood actor Sonu Sood over his helping the migrant workers, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar said that except for writing an editorial, what has Sanjay Raut done?

'What can I expect for you...?'

He said that if someone has done something good then it should be appreciated. "Show a big heart. Anyway, what can I expect from you except crying...," the president of the party's cinema wing said.

Targeting the praise that Sonu Sood has been receiving for his act, Raut, in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana, wrote that during the lockdown period, a new "Mahatma" named Sonu Sood has come all of a sudden. He wrote, "It is being said that Sonu Sood transported millions of migrant labourers to his home in other states," and the Governor of Maharashtra has also praised "Mahatma Sood" for his work.

Sanjay Raut said this suggests that nothing is being done by the state governments and the Central government. Raut also questioned where the Bollywood actor is getting these buses during the lockdown. The Shiv Sena leader while further attacking Sonu Sood said that the Bollywood actor "may soon meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and become the celebrity manager of Mumbai."

Meanwhile, earlier last week, Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan to discuss his work to help migrant workers reach their home states and provide them food. The Governor applauded Sonu Sood for his work and assured him complete support in his endeavours.

Sonu Sood helps migrant workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his friend Neeti Goel have won hearts with their 'Ghar Bhejo' initiative. The actor has facilitated several buses for workers stuck in Mumbai due to the Coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown. The actor has transported workers to far off states such as Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

He has also launched a toll-free helpline to help migrants reach their homes, and as a result, has become somewhat of a social media phenomenon, with netizens likening him to a sort of logistics powerhouse, asking him to 'send things from one place to another.'

